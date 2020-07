Or Copy this URL to Share

MARGARITA BENETIZ

GONZALEZ



HAINES CITY -

Margarita Benetiz Gonzalez, 92, died 6/25/2020. Srvs held Tues., 3pm at Claude Holmes Memorial Chapel.



