MARGIE A. MOORE MCCOY

MARGIE A. MOORE MCCOY Obituary
MARGIE
A. MOORE MCCOY, 86

LAKELAND - Margie A. Moore McCoy, 86, of Lakeland, passed away April 7, 2019. She is a graduate of Barrackville High School in West Virginia. She retired from Owens Illinois Glass and Kmart.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 67 years Don McCoy; son Douglas; granddaughter Heather; her parents and siblings. Margie is survived by her children LuAnn Perkins (Harold) of Elizabethton, TN and D. Craig McCoy (Diane) of Lakeland, FL; 6 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; 1 great- great- grandchild; brothers and sisters-in-law.; nieces and nephews.
She was a member of Bethel Baptist Church and her hobbies were sewing, cooking, watching sports and church activities.
A graveside service will be held 10AM Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Socrum Cemetery.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2019
