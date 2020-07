Or Copy this URL to Share

Share MARGIE's life story with friends and family

Share MARGIE's life story with friends and family

MARGIE ANN

STEELMAN, 78



POLK CITY - Margie Ann Steelman, 78, passed away 7/13/20 Memorial service 3pm Sat. 7/25 at 1st Baptist Church of Polk City. Lanier Funeral Care.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store