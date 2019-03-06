Home

Seigler Funeral Home - Mulberry
1300 E.Canal St.
Mulberry, FL 33860
(863)425-1131
MARGIE WATSON
MARGIE ELIZABETH WATSON
WINTER HAVEN - Margie E. Watson, age 82, went home to be with the Lord March 2, 2019.
Margie was born in Plant City, FL, on July 24, 1936 to Floyd Cliff & Donna Irene (Dempsey) Johnson. She moved to Winter Haven from Bradley 10 years ago. She was a homemaker and former member of Bradley Baptist Church. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Eagle Lake.
She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Robert E. Watson, Sr., daughters Jean (Nelson) Singletary, Debra Sue (Jim) Herrington, son Bobby (Pam) Watson, sister Alene (Clarence) Meeks, grandchildren Jeremy (Christina) Herrington, Chris (Shannon) Herrington, Julie Cortello, Jessica (Boone) Webb, Pascal (Melissa) Singletary, Eric (Colleen) Singletary, Brian Watson, Eric (Hannah) Watson, Lee (Katlyn) Elliott, Renee' Elliott & Jared Elliott, great grandchildren Ethan, Aundrea & Addalynn Herrington, Camron Miller, Maylina Confere, Guin & Vincent Webb, Paisley & John Thomas Singletary, C.J. Cortello, Destiny, Bronson, Jamison, Bailey & Cheyenne Watson, Kylie & William Nason, Weston Elliott and 1 on the way Elliott.
The family will receive friends Friday, March 8, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 P.M. at First Baptist Church of Eagle Lake, 2500 U.S. 17, Eagle Lake, FL, 33839. Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at First Baptist Church of Eagle Lake.
In lieu of flowers, Margie's family respectfully requests donations be made to First Baptist Church of Eagle Lake Missions Fund.
Condolences may be sent to the family @ seiglerfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been entrusted to Seigler Funeral Home, Mulberry, FL.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019
