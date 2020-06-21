Or Copy this URL to Share

MARGIE

GODBOLDT, 92



LAKELAND - Margie Godboldt, 92, a lifelong resident of Lakeland, Florida passed away peacefully June 10, 2020 in Vero Beach, Florida.

She is preceded

in death by husband, W.H. Godboldt Sr., son, W.H. Godboldt Jr.,

daughter, Glenda Scott and grandson, Rickie Scott. She is survived by her devoted daughter, Sheila Stewart (Mark), five grandchildren, six great grandchildren, and two great great grandchildren.

Graveside service will be held by the family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store