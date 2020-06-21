MARGIE GODBOLDT
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share MARGIE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MARGIE
GODBOLDT, 92

LAKELAND - Margie Godboldt, 92, a lifelong resident of Lakeland, Florida passed away peacefully June 10, 2020 in Vero Beach, Florida.
She is preceded
in death by husband, W.H. Godboldt Sr., son, W.H. Godboldt Jr.,
daughter, Glenda Scott and grandson, Rickie Scott. She is survived by her devoted daughter, Sheila Stewart (Mark), five grandchildren, six great grandchildren, and two great great grandchildren.
Graveside service will be held by the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Ledger from Jun. 21 to Jun. 22, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved