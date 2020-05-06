MARGIE

LAKELAND - Margie Miller, 94, passed away May 3, 2020.

Mrs. Miller was born in Eaton Park, Florida on Aug. 14, 1925, and remained a lifelong res-ident of the area. She was a member of Gapway Baptist Church.

Mrs. Miller was preceded in death by her husband, Hiram A. Miller; son, David L. Miller; and four siblings. She is survived by her children, June Kessler, Steven E. (Beverly) Miller, Hiram E. (Cheryl) Miller and Allen (Robin) Miller; daughter in law, Robbie Miller; 11 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren; and 4 great great grandchildren.

The family will be having a private family graveside.





