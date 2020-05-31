MARGIE T. COVINGTON
1929 - 2020
MARGIE T.
COVINGTON, 90

WINTER HAVEN - On Tuesday, May 26, 2020, Margie T. Covington, loving wife and mother of three children passed away at the age of 90 in Winter Haven, FL.
Margie was born on June 12, 1929 in Rayville, LA to Acie and Katie Tharpe. She worked for the State of Florida performing agricultural surveys. Margie loved to fish, camp and cook for her family. She was a crossword puzzle wiz.
Margie was preceded in death by her father, Acie; mother, Katie; siblings, Clara Farrington, Carl Rayburn Tharpe, Pearl 'Lenny' Hanks, Lestor Tharpe, Lucille Gerald, Nelly Rose Tharpe; husband, MG Covington and her son, Dennis Joe Covington. She is survived by her daughters, Cynthia June Covington and Barbara Sue Surls; daughter-in-law, Barbara Kay Covington; seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
There will be a gathering of family and friends on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 11:30am with a memorial service at 12pm at Ott-Laughlin Funeral Home, 645 W Central Ave Winter Haven, FL 33880. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Good Shepherd Hospice in Auburndale, FL in Margie's name.

Published in The Ledger from May 31 to Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
6
Memorial Gathering
11:30 AM
Ott-Laughlin Funeral Home
JUN
6
Memorial service
12:00 PM
Ott-Laughlin Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Ott-Laughlin Funeral Home
645 West Central Ave
Winter Haven, FL 33880
8632932133
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

