Marguerite Bertha (Neely) Hall
MARGUERITE
HALL

LAKELAND - Marguerite Hall was born Marguerite Bertha Neely on June 4, 1924 in Newport RI to James and Bertha (Frenzel) Neely. She grew up with two brothers, Frederick and James and a sister Vera. A graduate of Rogers High School, Marge began her career as a secretary for the Chamber of Commerce in Newport.
She met her future husband, William Walter Hall at the First Baptist Church in 1941. They married three years later. Bill and Marge retired to Lakeland FL in 1975.
After retiring, Marge volunteered for 21 years as a 'Pink Lady' at the Lakeland Regional Medical Center. She was a member of the Shepherd Road Presbyterian Church, the Veterans of Foreign Wars Ladies Auxiliary and the National Association of Retired Federal Employees.
Marge's hobbies included oil painting, water colors, jewelry making, and china painting and most recently creating beautiful greeting cards.
Marge left this world to be with her Lord and Savior on August 24, 2020. Cremation has taken place and there will be a family gathering at Florida National Cemetery at 10:30 am Friday, September 18th, where she will be buried next to her husband who preceded her in death.


Published in The Ledger from Sep. 11 to Sep. 12, 2020.
