Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for MARGUERITE MOREY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARGUERITE E. "PEGGY" MOREY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARGUERITE E. "PEGGY" MOREY Obituary
MARGUERITE
E. 'PEGGY' MOREY, 61

WINTER HAVEN -
Marguerite E. 'Peggy' Morey, 61, of Winter Haven, Florida was the victim of a violent crime on Sunday October 13th, 2019.
Born on January 23rd, 1958 she is survived by her surrogate family Susan Ernst 'mother,' Jonee Mascellino 'Sister,' Derel Ernst, 'Brother,' two nieces and three nephews. She was preceded in death by John Ernst 'father.' Peggy was an extended member of the Ernst family for 28 years. Survivors also include all who's lives she touched.
From New Castle, Pa. Peggy went to Union Area Schools until 1973 and was a graduate of Lawrence County Vo. Tech in 1977. She also attended FMU class of 2001 medical assistant. She was employed by the Polk County Public School system as a custodian as well as being a former member and Vice President of Custodial Services Local AFSCME. Known for feeding the stray cats at the Schools she worked, she had a heart of gold. Her favorite color was Yellow. 'Be kind to one another.' - Peggy Morey.
Services will be on Saturday Nov. 2nd at Christ Promise Church, 1145 US-92 Auburndale, Fl 33823; fellowship and refreshments following at Pulse Lakeland, 1030 E. Main St., Lakeland FL. 33801.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARGUERITE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.