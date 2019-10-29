|
MARGUERITE
E. 'PEGGY' MOREY, 61
WINTER HAVEN -
Marguerite E. 'Peggy' Morey, 61, of Winter Haven, Florida was the victim of a violent crime on Sunday October 13th, 2019.
Born on January 23rd, 1958 she is survived by her surrogate family Susan Ernst 'mother,' Jonee Mascellino 'Sister,' Derel Ernst, 'Brother,' two nieces and three nephews. She was preceded in death by John Ernst 'father.' Peggy was an extended member of the Ernst family for 28 years. Survivors also include all who's lives she touched.
From New Castle, Pa. Peggy went to Union Area Schools until 1973 and was a graduate of Lawrence County Vo. Tech in 1977. She also attended FMU class of 2001 medical assistant. She was employed by the Polk County Public School system as a custodian as well as being a former member and Vice President of Custodial Services Local AFSCME. Known for feeding the stray cats at the Schools she worked, she had a heart of gold. Her favorite color was Yellow. 'Be kind to one another.' - Peggy Morey.
Services will be on Saturday Nov. 2nd at Christ Promise Church, 1145 US-92 Auburndale, Fl 33823; fellowship and refreshments following at Pulse Lakeland, 1030 E. Main St., Lakeland FL. 33801.
