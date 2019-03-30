|
|
MARIA BASTAKIS
LAWSON, 90
AUBURNDALE - Maria Bastakis Lawson, 90, a resident of Auburndale, passed away March 27, 2019 at Good Shepherd Hospice.
She was born on November 22, 1928 in Trenton, N.J. to Vera Sheffield and Michael S. Bastakis, deceased.
Maria was preceded in death by her husband, William Lowell Lawson. She is survived by one sister, Kathryn Grover of Tampa, Florida; four children, Patricia MacDonald (husband-Don), Gregory Lawson, Michael Lawson (wife-Janet) and William Lawson; seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Maria was a lifelong resident of Winter Haven and Auburndale and the owner of Lawson Realty from 1956 to 1974. She graduated cum laude from the University of South Florida in 1991 with a B. A. and was of Greek Orthodox faith.
Viewing will be Monday 1-2:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held at Ott-Laughlin Funeral Home in Auburndale, Florida at 2:00 P.M. on Monday, April 1st, followed immediately by graveside services at Glen Abbey.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2019