MARIA R.
LANDRUM, 80
LAKELAND - Maria R. Landrum, age 80, passed away August 14, 2019, at home with her loving husband, William and family by her side. She had suffered from Lupus for many years.
Born in Seville, Spain, on March 12, 1939, at the end of a brutal civil war, to her parents Juan Vicente Millan Serrano and Isabel Rodriguez Seville, life was brutal for her whole family that included 4 brothers, two of whom died young, and one who died about 7 years ago, and 2 sisters, age 87 and 93.
I was very fortunate to be sent to Rota, Spain, in 1958, as a Seabee in the U.S. Navy, with my Mom telling me before I left 'Don't come back with a Spanish Senorita!' Well... I didn't come back with my Maria, having only met her near the end of my tour in Spain. But I promised to return, with or without the Navy. To make a long story short, after a tour in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, I did return to Rota and married my sweetheart. God bless-ed me all the way. And I even finalized a second tour of duty at Rota!
Again, long story short, 5 children, 13 grandchildren and even a few great grandchildren, I was blessed to be married to such a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother, words can't describe my blessing.
I don't recall my Maria ever saying anything unkind about anyone in all the years. I literally married an angel.
Services will be held at Saint Anthony's Catholic Church at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, August 19. Interment will be in Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell.
Please make any donations in Maria's name to Good Shepherd Hospice or Valencia Hills, both of whom made my Maria's final days as comfortable as possible, or to Saint Anthony's Catholic Church where we worshipped all these many years.
Published in Ledger from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2019