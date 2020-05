Or Copy this URL to Share

MARIA

RAMOS-SEGURA, 36



LAKE WALES - Maria Ramos-Segura, 36, born 2/9/84; died 5/2/20. Services will be held Thursday. Alexander Funeral Home, Winter Haven.



