MARIAN L. SCHROEDER

MARIAN L. SCHROEDER Obituary
MARIAN L.
SCHROEDER, 104

LAKELAND - Marian L. Schroeder, age 104, of Lakeland, Florida, died June 25, 2019, at the Estates of Carpenters in Lakeland, FL.
Born on December 15, 1914 in Jefferson, WI to Justus and Edna Brueckner. She married Earl Schroeder in 1937. She shared Jesus' love with her family and friends throughout her life. She was an active member of the Methodist Church in Jefferson, WI, Milton, WI, and Lakeland, FL.
She was preceded in death by her husband Earl, sisters, Betty Case and Jean Jahn.
She is survived by her daughter Beverly Koutny, and sons, Donald (Carolyn) Schroeder and David (Barbara) Schroeder, along with 8 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, and 8 great-great grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at The Estates of Carpenters, 1001 Carpenters Way, Lakeland, FL at 10:00 AM on Saturday, July 20.
Published in Ledger from June 30 to July 1, 2019
