Seigler Funeral Home - Mulberry
1300 E.Canal St.
Mulberry, FL 33860
(863)425-1131
Marianne Emery
Marianne (Flugel) Emery


1937 - 2020
Marianne (Flugel) Emery Obituary
MARIANNE
EMERY

LAKELAND - Marianne Emery was born in Koenigstein/ TS, Germany on June 23, 1937 to Joseph and Katherina Flugel.
She wed her husband of 63 years, Arlo, while he was stationed at Sembach Air Base, Germany. He had previously met the family in 1947 while at a dependent he resided in Bad Homburg v.d.H. which was close to the Flugel home.
Marianne raised two sons before working in the licensing department at Ryder Truck Rental for 18 years. She saved all of her earnings which were applied to tuition, enabling her sons, Albert & Vaughn, to graduate from the University of Notre Dame. She leaves eight grandchildren. She was a member of the Church of the Resurrection.
Due to the Corona Virus pandemic, there will be no funeral service. She will be interred at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell. Marianne was always and everywhere a lady.
Condolences may be sent to the family @ seiglerfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been entrusted to Seigler Funeral Home, Mulberry, FL.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2020
