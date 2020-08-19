1/1
MARIANNE S. MCMILLIN
1962 - 2020
MARIANNE S.
MCMILLIN, 57

BARTOW - Marianne S. McMillin, age 57, passed away Thursday, August 13, 2020 at her residence in Bartow.
Born August 25, 1962 in Dayton, OH, the daughter of Milton and Yvonne Susco, she was a resident of Bartow for 21 years, moving from Winter Haven, formerly from Miami. Marianne was a dental hygienist for Heartland Dentistry for several years, and a figure of Lakeland dentistry for decades. She was a member of First United Methodist Church of Bartow.
Marianne is survived by a loving family including her husband of 30 years, Gregory L. McMillin, Bartow; a son, Thomas G. McMillin, Tallahassee; daughter, Kimberlee A. McMillin, Charlottesville, VA; two brothers, John Susco (Ann), Tallahassee and Joe Susco, Lakeland; and a sister, Kathleen Susco (Cathy), Portland, OR.
Funeral services will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to The Ballard House, Katy, TX at www.theballardhouse.org/. Condolences to family at
www.whiddenmcleanfuneralhome.com


Published in The Ledger from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Whidden-McLean Funeral Home - Bartow
650 E. Main Street
Bartow, FL 33830
863-533-8123
Memories & Condolences
August 19, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Whidden-McLean Funeral Home - Bartow
