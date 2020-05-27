MARIE ANNE

CROFT, 71



LAKELAND - Anne died Wednesday May 20, 2020 at home surrounded by family.

Marie Anne Bastarache was born in Manchester, New Hampshire on Nov 17th 1948. She graduated from Penacook HS. She later moved to Canterbury, New Hampshire, in 1996 to Lakeland.

Anne worked retail most of her life, including Walmart Lakeland.

She is predeceased by her mother, father, brother Roland, husband, James Croft. She is survived by brothers Robert and Gerard Bastarache of NH, sister Helen Gibeau of Lakeland, children Sandra Williams of Winter Haven, Christopher Bouchard of Colorado, grandchildren, Timothy Jr., Kristina, Bekah and Mary May and 4 great grandchildren.

Memorial services will be held at Lakeland Funeral Home, 2125 South Bartow Highway, Lakeland, 5 pm Friday, May 29th.



