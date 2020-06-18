MARIE G.

DEBUSSCHERE



WINTER HAVEN - Marie G. DeBusschere, 85, of Winter Haven, FL passed away peacefully June 6, 2020.

She was born, November 16, 1934 in Humphreys, Missouri. Marie married Robert DeBusschere in Angola, Indiana, and were happily married for 64 years until Robert's passing in 2019. Marie and Robert owned and operated two motels in the upper peninsula of Michigan before retiring to Florida in 1980. Marie spent the next 20 years employed at PCC as assistant to the college president where she received an honorary degree. Marie enjoyed helping the under privileged. She volunteered on the Women's Build Team for Habitat for Humanity, and helped schoolchildren obtain computers though the non-profit Computers for Kids. Her passions included Tai Chi, oil painting, and writing.

She is survived by sons: Robert DeBusschere, Steven DeBusschere; daughter Diane Stanton; brothers Harry Mitchell, Terry Mitchell and Greg Mitchell; and five grandchildren. Brother, Melvin Mit-chell, precedes her in death.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Habitat for Humanity, 3550 Recker Highway, Winter Haven, FL 33880.



