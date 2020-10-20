MARIE
RAYMOND, 91
LAKELAND - Marie Raymond 91 passed Oct. 16, 2020.
Born in Ville Lasalle, Quebec and raised in St. Pete, she was a
longtime resident of Lakeland. She graduated St. Vincent in Jax in 1950 and was a
nurse at LRMC for almost 50 years. She was
Volunteer of the year at LVIM.
She was preceded in death by her husband, George Raymond and is survived by sister Adele Hopkins (92), of St. Pete, 6 children, 15 grandchildren & many great grandchildren. Funeral arrangements handled by: DeGusipe.com