Hopewell Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens - Plant City
6005 CR 39 South
Plant City, FL 33567
(813) 737-3128
Graveside service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Cedar Grove Cemetery
8201 Cedar Grove Church Rd
Plant City, FL
MARILENA
GREER, 89

PLANT CITY - Marilena Greer, a beautiful person, beloved wife and mother, passed away peacefully on June 3, 2019 at the age of 89.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Julian Anderson Greer; her only daughter, Susan Norris; and her daughter -in- law, Teresa Greer.
She is survived by her sons, Hal (Jean), Ron (Mary), and John; son-in-law Odis Norris; and sister, Lucy Chase. She was blessed with 13 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, and a great-great-grandchild.
A graveside service will be held Friday, June 7 at 10:00 A.M. at Cedar Grove Cemetery, 8201 Cedar Grove Church Rd, Plant City. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army, www.salvationarmyusa.org . Expressions of condolence at
HopewellFuneral.com .
Published in Ledger from June 5 to June 6, 2019
