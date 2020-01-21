|
|
MARILOU TUCKER
SEBRELL, 77
PLANT CITY - Marilou Tucker Sebrell, 77, entered into rest on December 29, 2019.
She was born in Plant City, FL on March 21, 1942 to Louis O. and Ruth Wynn Tucker. She was predeceased by her parents and her husband, James V. Sebrell. She is survived by her Uncle Donald Wynn and an Aunt, Lucille Crocker. She was a clerk and a homemaker.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, January 23rd at 2:00 p.m. at Memorial Park Cemetery in Plant City. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the in her memory.
Published in Ledger from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020