Home

POWERED BY

Services
Graveside service
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
2:00 PM
Memorial Park Cemetery
Plant City, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MARILOU SEBRELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARILOU TUCKER SEBRELL


1942 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARILOU TUCKER SEBRELL Obituary
MARILOU TUCKER
SEBRELL, 77

PLANT CITY - Marilou Tucker Sebrell, 77, entered into rest on December 29, 2019.
She was born in Plant City, FL on March 21, 1942 to Louis O. and Ruth Wynn Tucker. She was predeceased by her parents and her husband, James V. Sebrell. She is survived by her Uncle Donald Wynn and an Aunt, Lucille Crocker. She was a clerk and a homemaker.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, January 23rd at 2:00 p.m. at Memorial Park Cemetery in Plant City. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the in her memory.
Published in Ledger from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARILOU's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -