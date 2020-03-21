Home

POWERED BY

Services
Marion Nelson Funeral Home
454 S Buckmoore Rd
Lake Wales, FL 33853
(863) 676-2541
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 23, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Marion Nelson Funeral Home
454 S Buckmoore Rd
Lake Wales, FL 33853
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 23, 2020
11:00 AM
Marion Nelson Funeral Home
454 S Buckmoore Rd
Lake Wales, FL 33853
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MARILOUISE MCCOY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARILOUISE C. MCCOY


1924 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARILOUISE C. MCCOY Obituary
MARILOUISE C.
MCCOY, 96

WINTER HAVEN - Marilouise McCoy of Winter Haven passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at her home.
She was born March 16, 1924 in Bartow, Florida to the late Raymond and Kathryn Caraway. Marilouise was a charter member of Grace Baptist Church of Lake Wales. Church and family were her whole life. She enjoyed word search puzzles in her free time.
Marilouise was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Shirey McCoy in 2008. Survivors include her daughter, Donna Reynolds (Buddy); son, Dennis McCoy; sister-in-law, Elizabeth Cara-way; brother-in-law, E.L. Johns; grandchildren, Kimberly Padron (Chico), Michael Reynolds (Jody), Mandy Sotolongo (Javier), Cody McCoy (Megan), and Jody McCoy (Jessica); nine great-grandchildren; and four great great grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, March 23, 2020 at Marion Nelson Funeral Home in Lake Wales with Rev. David Gurgel officiating. Interment will follow at the Lake Wales Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family and the webcast of the service can be viewed at www.marionnelsonfuneralhome.com .
Published in Ledger from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARILOUISE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -