MARILOUISE C.
MCCOY, 96
WINTER HAVEN - Marilouise McCoy of Winter Haven passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at her home.
She was born March 16, 1924 in Bartow, Florida to the late Raymond and Kathryn Caraway. Marilouise was a charter member of Grace Baptist Church of Lake Wales. Church and family were her whole life. She enjoyed word search puzzles in her free time.
Marilouise was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Shirey McCoy in 2008. Survivors include her daughter, Donna Reynolds (Buddy); son, Dennis McCoy; sister-in-law, Elizabeth Cara-way; brother-in-law, E.L. Johns; grandchildren, Kimberly Padron (Chico), Michael Reynolds (Jody), Mandy Sotolongo (Javier), Cody McCoy (Megan), and Jody McCoy (Jessica); nine great-grandchildren; and four great great grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, March 23, 2020 at Marion Nelson Funeral Home in Lake Wales with Rev. David Gurgel officiating. Interment will follow at the Lake Wales Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family and the webcast of the service can be viewed at www.marionnelsonfuneralhome.com .
Published in Ledger from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020