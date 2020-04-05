Home

MARILYN A. GRAHAM Obituary
MARILYN A. GRAHAM, 86

WINTER HAVEN - Marilyn A. (Swartz-lander) Graham passed away unexpectedly Friday, March 20, 2020 at Celebration, Florida at the age of 86.
Marilyn was born on August 21, 1933 in Ohio to her parents Marvin and Glada (Beamer) Swartzlander. She graduated from Thompson High School in 1951. She worked at The First National Bank, Bellevue, OH until she married her husband Roger Graham in 1961. After marriage, they moved to Winter Haven, Florida. Later her husband accepted a job in the Panama Canal Zone where they lived for 16 years. After their return to the states, they started traveling the country in an RV. They left their home in Florida and traveled full time throughout the country including Alaska for 11 years. After her husband's death, she continued her love of travel by traveling by herself or with other family or friends for another 13 years. This was the joy of her life to be driving her RV.
Marilyn is survived by her; son and daughter in law, Michael and Shari Graham of Winter Haven, Florida, grandchildren Stephanie, Aaron and Aidan; one brother Weldon (Lucy) Swartzlander, nieces, nephews and by her special friend Roland Bollacker.
In addition to her parents, her husband Roger preceded her in death in 2006.
In charge of arrangements is Steele's Family Funeral Services at 207 Burns Lane, Winter Haven, Florida.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2020
