MARILYN I.TRIBLE, 81WINTER HAVEN - Marilyn I. Trible, 81, passed away on July 8, 2020 from COVID-19.Marilyn was born in Milwaukee, WI on August 13, 1938 by Mary Trible. She was a member of St. Matthews Catholic Church in Winter Haven where she was a Lector and a member of the Bell Choir. Marilyn was a former president of the Legal Secretaries in Milwaukee and a secretary at Polk Community College in Winter Haven.A funeral Mass will be held at St. John Evangelist Catholic Church in Greenfield, WI and burial at Holy Cross Cemetery in Milwaukee, WI.A memorial Mass will be held at St. Matthew Catholic Church on August 13, 2020 at 9:00 a.m.