MARILYN I.
TRIBLE, 81
WINTER HAVEN - Marilyn I. Trible, 81, passed away on July 8, 2020 from COVID-19.
Marilyn was born in Milwaukee, WI on August 13, 1938 by Mary Trible. She was a member of St. Matthews Catholic Church in Winter Haven where she was a Lector and a member of the Bell Choir. Marilyn was a former president of the Legal Secretaries in Milwaukee and a secretary at Polk Community College in Winter Haven.
A funeral Mass will be held at St. John Evangelist Catholic Church in Greenfield, WI and burial at Holy Cross Cemetery in Milwaukee, WI.
A memorial Mass will be held at St. Matthew Catholic Church on August 13, 2020 at 9:00 a.m.