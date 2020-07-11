1/1
Marilyn I. Trible
1938 - 2020
MARILYN I.
TRIBLE, 81

WINTER HAVEN - Marilyn I. Trible, 81, passed away on July 8, 2020 from COVID-19.
Marilyn was born in Milwaukee, WI on August 13, 1938 by Mary Trible. She was a member of St. Matthews Catholic Church in Winter Haven where she was a Lector and a member of the Bell Choir. Marilyn was a former president of the Legal Secretaries in Milwaukee and a secretary at Polk Community College in Winter Haven.
A funeral Mass will be held at St. John Evangelist Catholic Church in Greenfield, WI and burial at Holy Cross Cemetery in Milwaukee, WI.
A memorial Mass will be held at St. Matthew Catholic Church on August 13, 2020 at 9:00 a.m.


Published in The Ledger from Jul. 11 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Memorial Mass
09:00 AM
St. Matthew Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home - West Allis
10210 West Lincoln Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53227
(414) 546-4342
