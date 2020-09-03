1/1
MARILYN JEANETTE STEWART
MARILYN JEANETTE STEWART, 88

LAKELAND - Marilyn Jeanette Stewart, 88 of Lakeland passed away September 1, 2020.
Born in Lakeland, Florida, she was the daughter of the late Wesley and Ada Mae Surrency. She was the wife of the late Herbert L. Stewart for 47 years.
Her survivors include children, Debbie Letchworth, Mike Stewart (Teresa), Ran-dy Stewart, Steve Stewart (Lynette); nine grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren.
Marilyn was a member of Gibsonia Baptist Church, was very active with her kids in 4H and AG, and loved cooking and feeding the ducks at Silver Lake.
A funeral service will be at 10am, Friday, September 4, 2020, Fellowship Assembly of God, 4405 N. Galloway Rd, Lakeland. Family will receive friends 30 minutes prior.
Online condolences may be left for the family at lanier.care.


Published in The Ledger from Sep. 3 to Sep. 4, 2020.
