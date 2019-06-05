|
|
MARILYN KAY
(MCCONAGILL) LINK, 71
2/22/48 - 5/16/19
LAKELAND -Marilyn Kay (McGonagill) Link, age 71, of Lakeland Florida, passed away unexpectedly Thursday May 16, 2019 in Fort Walton Beach, Florida while on a trip with some close friends.
Marilyn was born in Artesia New Mexico and spent her childhood school years growing up in the area.
She attended and graduated from Artesia High and then enrolled and was one of the first graduates from the College of Artesia; (1971 with a Bachelor of Arts degree).
She grew up in, was confirmed at and was a long-time member of Immanuel Lutheran Church of Artesia as well as a member of Christ Lutheran Church of Lakeland.
She married Greg Link in Artesia in December of 1970 and the following year the couple began their combined career in the entertainment business until 1993.
In 1988 they moved to Lakeland, Florida where she resided until her death. For a while she and Greg owned and managed The Postal Zone in Zephyrhills.
She was known for her love of life, her love for her dogs and for just having fun. She was always ready to put on her "sparkles" and go with friends to a concert, see something new or try the latest restaurant.
She was preceded in death by her husband Gregory of Lakeland and parents Joe and Johnnie McGonagill of Artesia.
Marilyn is survived by her brother Michael McGonagill and wife Candi, uncle Emery McGonagill and aunt Jessie, nephews Colin and Patrick McGonagill and niece Victoria Kunz.
She is also survived by her many "adopted" family members particularly Jim and Barbara Carnicelli, Kathy Karsedt, Don, Shelli and Emilee Dunn, Karen Richardson and Hollye Bailey.
A memorial service for Marilyn will be held at 11 am on Saturday June 8 in Lakeland Florida at Christ Lutheran Church; 2715 Lakeland Hills Blvd. After the service a light lunch will be served.
Internment of both her and her husband's remains will be in the Twin Oaks Cemetery, Artesia in late June.
For the memorial service the family encourages her friends and family to dress brightly and joyously. They would also ask individuals attending if they have one to bring a favorite photo(s) of Marilyn, where there will be a display table allowing all to share in those common good memories.
For those who wish to remember Marilyn via a contribution to a memorial or charity that you know she would have appreciated is also welcomed.
Further detailed information is available at Emerald Coast Funeral Home; Fort Walton Beach Florida; https://www.emeraldcoastfuneralhome.com/tributes/Marilyn-Link
Published in Ledger on June 5, 2019