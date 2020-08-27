1/1
Marilyn Martin Lunn
MARILYN
MARTIN LUNN

TALLAHASSEE - Marilyn Martin Lunn of Homeland passed away peacefully in Tallahassee Florida Monday afternoon, 8/3/20 at the age of 82. Please see the full Obituary at Bevisfh.com
Services will be held Saturday, August 29th at 6:00 PM at 1st Baptist Church of Homeland, 248 Church Ave, Homeland, FL. Please plan on visiting with the family immediately following in the fellowship hall.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The Ft Meade Garden Club C/O Janice Thompson, Treasurer, PO Box 203, Ft Meade Fl, 33841.

Published in The Ledger from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
BEVIS FUNERAL HOME, INC - TALLAHASSEE
200 John Knox Road
Tallahassee, FL 32303
(850) 385-2193
