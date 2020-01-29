Home

Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes - Southside Chapel
1727 Bartow Road
Lakeland, FL 33801
(863) 688-7679
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
9:30 AM
First Alliance Church
1919 E. Edgewood Dr.
Lakeland, FL
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:00 AM
First Alliance Church
1919 E. Edgewood Dr.
Lakeland, FL
Interment
Following Services
Oak Hill Cemetery
MARILYN ROSE KERSEY


1930 - 2020
MARILYN ROSE KERSEY Obituary
MARILYN
ROSE KERSEY

LAKELAND - On Sat., Jan. 25, 2020, Marilyn Rose Kersey, longtime resident of Lakeland, FL, loving mother of 2 sons, passed at age 89.
Born to the late Murlin and May Barnard on April 30, 1930 in Linesville, PA. She graduated Valedictorian from Clermont-Minneola High School in 1948. She retired from GTE with 20 years of service. Following retirement, she became a realtor for Coldwell Banker. She enjoyed her church and her family.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her loving husband, James Kersey, Sr. She is survived by her sons, James (Linda) Kersey and Mike (Kay) Kersey; sister, Chris Evans; grandchildren, Michelle, Shannon, Lisa, Sandy and Ben; and 12 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be at 9:30 am, Sat. Feb. 1, 2020, with funeral services beginning at 10 am at First Alliance Church, 1919 E. Edgewood Dr. Lakeland, FL 33803, followed by interment at Oak Hill Cemetery. Flowers may be sent to Gentry Morrison Funeral Home, Southside Chapel.
Published in Ledger from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020
