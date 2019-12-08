|
MARILYN W.
NEELY, 75
AUBURNDALE - Marilyn Ann Whelan Neely, 75, passed away on Nov. 29, 2019 in Dublin, GA, due to complications of the flu.
Marilyn was born on Feb. 9, 1944, in Louisville, KY and was raised in rural Meade and Breckenridge counties in KY. She attended St. Teresa Elementary School and St. Romuald High School. Marilyn married Jerry Neely of Radcliff, KY on Aug. 5, 1961. Marilyn lived in Auburndale, FL since 1975. She worked 30 years with preschool aged children, the last 20 years teaching special needs children with Polk County, Florida Schools.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James Edward and Mildred Speckner Whelan, her brother Mark Whelan, and her sister Millie Ray. She is survived by her husband, Jerry Neely, brother James Whelan, sister Patricia Whelan Mac-omb, both of Alabama, 4 daughters and their husbands: JerriLynn and Stephan Bush, Suzanne and Brett Martin, Cheryl and Luis Mir, and Lisa and James Barnes Jr.; 11 grandchildren: Joseph Mohr, Megan Mobley, Sarah Bush, Ali Estevez, Hannah Martin, Chelsea Martin, Nikolas Mir, Lucia Mir, Gavin Chastain, Jay Barnes and Heather Barnes; and 5 great grandchildren: Ty Mobley, Harris Mobley, Eliana Estevez, Eric Estevez Jr., and Ava Estevez.
There will be a Celebration of Life visitation and service at 6 pm on Monday, Dec. 9 at Kersey Funeral Home in Auburndale, FL.
The family is requesting no flowers.
Published in Ledger from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2019