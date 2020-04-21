|
|
MARION BUTLER
ROBERTS, 96
LAKELAND - Marion Butler Roberts, age 96, passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020 in Lakeland. Born December 16, 1923 in Pierce County, GA, she was the daughter of the late James Matthew Butler and Aleph Eugenia Butler. Mrs. Roberts was a homemaker.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Horace L. Roberts. She is survived by her brother Franklin Butler, and her children and their spouses: Joan Barnes, Betty Edge, Anna Passmore (Walter),Horace Roberts (Sholie), James Mathew Roberts, and Cathy DeComo (Hal Roach), 13 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild.
The family will announce a memorial service to be held at a later date.
Condolences to family at
www.whiddenmcleanfuneralhome.com
Published in Ledger from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020