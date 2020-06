Or Copy this URL to Share

Share MARION's life story with friends and family

Share MARION's life story with friends and family

MARION BUTLER

ROBERTS, 96



LAKELAND - Marion Butler Roberts, 96, passed 4/18/20 in Lakeland. Memorial Service: Sat 6/6, 10 AM Whidden-McLean Funeral Home, Bartow.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store