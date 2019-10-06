|
|
MARION H. DuBOSE
LAKELAND- Marion H. DuBose, 91, joined her beloved husband,Brooks (Sarge) in heaven September 29, 2019. Born April, 1928, Staunton, IL to the late William and Agnes Hasse. Married to Brooks September 1947, until his passing in 2003. Brother William Hasse preceded her in death 2011.
Marion worked and raised an Air Force family with assignments in South Carolina, England, Colorado, Japan, New Mexico, Florida, and North Dakota. Retirement in Lake Wales, included happy times with family/friends, gardening, camping, traveling, building a 2nd farm home in Georgia, and returning to Lakeland in 2002.
She is survived by her 4 children, Steven (Karen), Kristine Fleming (Daniel), Denise and Bill (Syble). Grandchildren Heather Merritt, Jeremy DuBose, Samuel Fleming, William Fleming, Michael Fleming, five great grandchildren, multiple nieces and nephews and her special sister-in-law Joann DuBose.
Memorial service October 10, 2019, 11 am at First Alliance Church 1919 E. Edgewood Dr. Lakeland. Interment at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell FL, October 11, 11 am. In lieu of flowers please consider her church or .
Published in Ledger from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2019