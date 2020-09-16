MARION WAGNER, 96
LAKE WALES - Marion Wagner, passed away Monday, September 14, 2020 at her daughter's residence in Winter Haven.
She was born July 14, 1924 in New London, Connecticut to the late Rocco and Mary DiPaulo. She moved to Lake Wales from Parsippany, New Jersey in 1978. Marion was as the manager for the Mountain Lake 11th Tee Snack Bar for 30 years and she enjoyed visiting friends and shopping.
Marion was preceded in death by her husband, Beverly 'Bill' Wagner; and eight brothers and sisters.
She is survived by her daughter, Janet Combee of Winter Haven; son, William 'Bill' Wagner and wife Patricia of Deerfield, New Hampshire; six grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and caretaker Angela Williams.
A mass will be held 2:00 p.m., Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Lake Wales. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Good Shepherd Hospice. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.marionnelsonfuneralhome.com
.