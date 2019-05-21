|
MARIVONN 'SISSY' LANE, 90
LAKELAND - Marivonn 'Sissy' Lane passed away at Good Shepherd Hospice on May 16, 2019. She was born on February 16, 1929, the daughter of the late Dutch and Mary Pavey of Princeton, Indiana.
Sissy married James Harold Julian in 1948. They moved to Leesburg in 1959. Sissy later moved to Lakeland in 1978.
Sissy worked as the secretary for Railroad Engineering Corporation, retiring in 1997. She attended Victory Church.
Survivors include her daughter, Denisea Vonn Reiche (Jack); granddaughter, Michelle Denise Miller (Chris); grandson, Colton Miller; seven great grandchildren and eight great-great grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at Oak Hill Burial Park in Lakeland, FL on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 2:00 pm with the Pastor Randy Brock officiating.
