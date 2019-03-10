Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for MARJORIE ROBINSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARJORIE ANN "MARGIE" ROBINSON

Obituary Condolences Flowers

MARJORIE ANN "MARGIE" ROBINSON Obituary
MARJORIE 'MARGIE' ANN ROBINSON, 93

LAKELAND - Ms. Marjorie Ann Robinson, our earthly angel, 93, passed away Thursday, February 28, 2019 surrounded by her five-generation family. She left this earthly home to be welcomed in heaven by her Heavenly Father, Jesus Christ.
Margie was born August 20, 1925, in Worthington, WV and moved to Lakeland to be near family where she resided for 45 years. Margie enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, great grandchildren, family and friends. Margie was a member of Highland Park Church in Lakeland, FL, where she enjoyed spending time with her Sunday School friends. She never met a stranger and loved to make people laugh with her stories and sense of humor.
Margie was preceded in death by her daughter, Linda L. Stone. She is survived by her son, Barry McIntire; grandson Jeffrey (Karen) Stone; brother, Andrew Fluharty; grandchildren, Ashley (Cori) and Austin (Shannon); great grandchildren, Olivia, Carter, Summer, Lynn, and Saylor, all of Lakeland, FL.
Funeral services will take place March 13, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Highland Park Church in the main sanctuary with Rev. Dave Smith officiating; Highland Park Church, 4777 Lakeland Highlands Road, Lakeland, FL, 33813.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.