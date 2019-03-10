|
MARJORIE 'MARGIE' ANN ROBINSON, 93
LAKELAND - Ms. Marjorie Ann Robinson, our earthly angel, 93, passed away Thursday, February 28, 2019 surrounded by her five-generation family. She left this earthly home to be welcomed in heaven by her Heavenly Father, Jesus Christ.
Margie was born August 20, 1925, in Worthington, WV and moved to Lakeland to be near family where she resided for 45 years. Margie enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, great grandchildren, family and friends. Margie was a member of Highland Park Church in Lakeland, FL, where she enjoyed spending time with her Sunday School friends. She never met a stranger and loved to make people laugh with her stories and sense of humor.
Margie was preceded in death by her daughter, Linda L. Stone. She is survived by her son, Barry McIntire; grandson Jeffrey (Karen) Stone; brother, Andrew Fluharty; grandchildren, Ashley (Cori) and Austin (Shannon); great grandchildren, Olivia, Carter, Summer, Lynn, and Saylor, all of Lakeland, FL.
Funeral services will take place March 13, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Highland Park Church in the main sanctuary with Rev. Dave Smith officiating; Highland Park Church, 4777 Lakeland Highlands Road, Lakeland, FL, 33813.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2019