MARJORIE 'MARGE' ANNE SMELSER, 83



LAKELAND - Marge Smelser died on March 12, 2019. She was born in Grand Rapids, Michigan to Cecil and Beula Scott.

She worked at Western High School in Walled Lake, Michigan for 19 years as secretary to the assistant principal. Marge married Dick Smelser on July 6, 1979 in Commerce United Methodist Church in Commerce, Michigan. After retirement, Marge and Dick traveled in a 34ft motor home for 4 years ending up in Lakeland, Florida where they had a house built in 1992.

In 1972, Dick and Marge traveled in their single engine airplane for 12 years.

After moving to Lakeland, Marge and Dick sang in the First United Methodist Church Choir for 15 years.

Marge is survived by her husband, Dick, a daughter, Debra; a son, Scott; two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Monday, March 18, 2019 at 1 pm at First United Methodist Church, 72 Lake Morton Drive, Lakeland, Florida 33801. Services following at 2 pm.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.heathfuneralchapel.com Published in Ledger from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2019