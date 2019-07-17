MARJORIE DODS

LAKELAND - Marjorie Dods Saunders, 92, spouse of Robert, passed away July 14th, 2019.

Born on April 18th, 1927 in Pittsburgh, PA., she was the daughter of Alan and Kathryn Dods.

Marjorie attended Sewickley High School and earned a Degree in English from Juniata College, in Pennsylvania, and later a Masters in Library Science at USF. Marjorie and Robert met while she was working in the Sewickley, PA library and were married on September 8th, 1951. Shortly after that, they moved to Marietta, OH where their first child was born. They moved to Brewster, FL in 1954 and then Lakeland in 1959. Marjorie loved books, reading, music, story telling, the beach (especially Englewood), oysters, wine and traveling. Marjorie and Robert traveled to all seven Continents, took 23 Elder hostel trips, visited most all US National Parks and traveled internationally extensively. She was a public school librarian and a volunteer for 15 years at the Lakeland Public Library on Lake Morton. She was also involved in the Garden Club and a member of the Board of Directors of the Lakeland Symphony Guild.

Marjorie was preceded in death by her grandson, Robert Wilbanks. Survivors include husband of 68 years Robert, her children Kathryn Saunders (Dean Williams) of Lawrence, KS, Rebecca Saunders of Baton Rouge, LA, Thomas Saunders (Anne) of Longboat Key and Judith Wilbanks (Vaughn) of Mulberry, her brothers Jim, Charlie and Bill, her 5 grandchildren and other friends and relatives.

The family will be receiving friends at a Celebration of Life gathering at Heath Funeral Chapel at 10:00 to 11:00 am on Saturday, July 20th.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the ( http://act.alz.org ) and/ or Good Shepherd Hospice

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association and/or Good Shepherd Hospice.