MARJORIE ELLEN PREVATTE, 91LAKELAND - Marjorie Ellen Prevatte, 91, of Lakeland, went to be with the Lord on October 11, 2020. She was born in Highland City on March 9, 1929 and is the 7th generation of her family in Polk County.Marjorie attended Florida Southern College and is a ALPHA OMICRONPI sorority member.She also attended Highlands United Methodist Church.She is preceded in death by her parents Emory and Lucy Trask; husband Willis Prevatte; and son William 'Jack' Prevatte.Left to treasure her memory are her sons Randall Prevatte Sr (Sheila), Leonard Prevatte, and Scott Prevatte (Nancy); daughter Lucy Douglas (Charles); grandchildren Randy Prevatte Jr, Heather Hill, Erica Byrd, Tiffany Kelley, and Travis Douglas; 8 great-grandchildren.Friends will be received Wednesday October 14th at 2:00 PM at the Lakeland Funeral Home followed by the Service at 2:30 PM and graveside.In lieu of flowers, she wished contributions be made to the Highlands United Methodist Church.