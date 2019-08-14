|
|
MARJORIE
HUNNICUTT, 85
WINTER HAVEN - Marjorie Hunnicutt, age 85, passed away on August 10, 2019 in Auburndale, FL. She was born on December 5, 1933 in Lenox, GA to Reuben & Ruby Pendarvis. Marjorie was a resident of Polk County for over 50 years, having relocated from Adel, GA. She worked as a supervisor for the Polk County Health Department. She attended People's Church in Winter Haven, enjoyed reading her Bible and spending time with her family, church family and friends.
Marjorie is preceded in death by her husband Donald Hunnicutt, parents & brother Edgar Pendarvis. She is survived by her children Wanda Jones, William Radney, Tamara Vicario and Mary Ingram; brothers Reuben Pendarvis, Jr. & Terrell Pendarvis, 8 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and 1 great- great- grand child. Although the world has lost a rare pearl, Heaven has gained an Angel.
There will be a visitation for Marjorie from 10:00am - 11:00am on Friday, August 16, 2019 at People's Church, 3800 Recker Hwy, Winter Haven, FL 33880. Funeral service will start at 11:00am. Interment will be at Rolling Hills Cemetery in Winter Haven.
The family asks that donations be made to any of the following: People's Church Missions, or Good Shepherd Hospice in Marjorie's name. Arrangements made by Kersey Funeral Home.
Published in Ledger from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2019