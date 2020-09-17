MARJORIE JANE CHANDLEY



September 17, 1928 - March 1, 2020



ATLANTA, GA - Marjorie Jane Chandley of Atlanta, Georgia, the daughter of Edgar Reason Chandley and Myra Althea Curtis Chandley, was born in Lake Wales, Florida, on September 17, 1928. Survivors include sons Charles Edward Chowning, Jr. of Dallas, Georgia, and Christopher Dru Chowning of Atlanta; grandsons Charles Edward Chowning III (Chelsea) and Justin Grady Chowning; great-grandchildren Jacie Jane and Gabriel; brother George Dixon Chandley of Lake Wales; sister Ann Chandley Cullison of Tallahassee; and numerous nieces and nephews. She is pre-deceased by her sons Bruce Richard Chowning (October 26, 2010) and Michael Gregory Chowning (June 10, 2011); and her brother Edgar Curtis Chandley (1978).

Marjorie graduated from Lake Wales High School in 1946; obtained her BA, with honors, from FSU in 1950, a member of Phi Mu Sorority; and earned an MA in sociology and teaching from USF in 1971.

Making her early home in Lake Wales, Marjorie's marriage to the late Charles Edward Chowning produced four sons.

Marjorie was an instructor of sociology at Macon Junior College, a researcher at Rutgers University, and a consultant with the Georgia Department of Community Affairs.

In 2011 Marjorie became a Provisional Sister with The Society of Saint Anna the Prophet in Atlanta, and took vows in 2013 as a Regular Sister, or 'Anna.'

Her cremains are interred with her two sons' in the Episcopal Church of Epiphany Memorial Garden. A memorial gift may be made to The Society of Saint Anna the Prophet in Marjorie's name. Please mail your contribution to SSAP, 1655 Rainier Falls Drive, Atlanta, GA 30329.



