MARJORIE JANE HILLMAN
BRIGHAM, 91
FROSTPROOF - Marjorie Jane Hillman Brigham, 91 of Frostproof, Florida passed away Friday, October 9, 2020 at Savannah Court of Lake Wales.
She was born on September 16, 1929 in Saratoga Springs, New York to the late Robert and Bessie (Whelden) Hillman. Marjorie was retired from the Pennysaver Press in Bennington, Vermont where she worked in advertising sales. For years, she led social and cultural trips for the Frostproof Community Tourist Club, and she was a member of First United Methodist Church in Frostproof.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Jane Earthrowl Benassi of Salem, New York.
Survivors include her son, Robert Brigham (Monica Church) of Poughkeepise, New York; sister, Marilyn McGrath of New Hampshire; 3 grandchildren, Taylor Brigham, Jessica Robertson, and Jonathan Earthrowl; 3 great grandchildren.
No services are scheduled at this time.
.