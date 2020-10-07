MARJORIE L. PELLAND, 75



WAVERLY - Marjroie L. Pelland, 75, of Waverly, FL, passed away on September 26, 2020.

She was born in Providence RI on September 1, 1945, daughter of the late Raymond and Elaine Pelland. She is survived by her 3 brothers: Raymond Pelland of Dundee, FL, George Pelland of Barrie, Ontario, and Edward Pelland of Hartford, CT.

Marjorie graduated from Warwick High School in Warwick, RI. She served as a WAC in 1964. She then moved to Tennessee. She worked for Metro Government in the building department, the Madison police department, and in code enforcement. She belonged to several organizations and functions.

She moved to Florida in 2019 to live close to her family, where eventually a long battle with lung cancer joined her with Christ.

A small memorial service will be held at The Church on the Hill, 1111 Scenic Hwy N. (State Rd 17), Dundee, FL at 2 p.m. at Saturday, October 10th.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store