1/1
MARJORIE L. PELLAND
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MARJORIE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MARJORIE L. PELLAND, 75

WAVERLY - Marjroie L. Pelland, 75, of Waverly, FL, passed away on September 26, 2020.
She was born in Providence RI on September 1, 1945, daughter of the late Raymond and Elaine Pelland. She is survived by her 3 brothers: Raymond Pelland of Dundee, FL, George Pelland of Barrie, Ontario, and Edward Pelland of Hartford, CT.
Marjorie graduated from Warwick High School in Warwick, RI. She served as a WAC in 1964. She then moved to Tennessee. She worked for Metro Government in the building department, the Madison police department, and in code enforcement. She belonged to several organizations and functions.
She moved to Florida in 2019 to live close to her family, where eventually a long battle with lung cancer joined her with Christ.
A small memorial service will be held at The Church on the Hill, 1111 Scenic Hwy N. (State Rd 17), Dundee, FL at 2 p.m. at Saturday, October 10th.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Ledger from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by TheLedger.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved