MARJORIE YVONNE MCCRONE, 82WINTER HAVEN - Yvonne McCrone, 82, passed away on June 4, 2020. Yvonne was born October 14, 1937 in Jacksonville, FL.Yvonne was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Thomas McCrone, parents Vernon & Marjorie Prevatt; sister Madeline McGowan, & sister-in-law Sue Prevatt. Survived by daughters Kim Gardner (Mike) & Becky McCrone; grandchildren Lyndsey Venrick (Aaron) & Shannon Addington; sister Cel-este Mercer (Wayne); brothers Vernon Prevatt & Richard Prevatt (Lori); & brother-in-law Mike McGowen.Yvonne enjoyed playing bridge, golf, crafting, sewing, and traveling in the motorhome. She had many careers including real estate agent, Florida Citrus Queen chaperone, & Red Sox during spring training. Her favorite job was State Farm where she met husband, Tom. She volunteered at Winter Haven Hospital and was very active in the church. She loved life, loved to laugh, and everyone was her friend.A Mass will take place at 10:00am, June 23 at St. Matthew-Winter Haven. A celebration of life will be held at a later date in Jacksonville. Memorial contributions may be made to Good Shepherd Hospice- Auburndale or