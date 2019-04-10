Home

MARK HOFFMAN
MARK A. HOFFMAN

MARK A. HOFFMAN Obituary
MARK A.
HOFFMAN, 52

LAKELAND - Mark A. Hoffman, age 52, passed away April 7, 2019 at L.R.M.C.
Mark was born in Lakeland, Florida on November 9, 1966 and lived in Lakeland all his life. He owned an Auto Mechanic Shop and was a member of Ardella Baptist Church.
He is preceded in death by his father Skip Hoffman, daughter Chloe Hoffman and brother Mike Hoffman. He is survived by his fiancee Janey Puglisi, daughter Skylar Hoffman, mother Barbara Hoffman, sister Jill McDonald and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends Thursday, April 11, 2019 from 12:00-1:00 P.M. at Seigler Funeral Home-Chapel (Hwy. 60 E., Mulberry, FL). Funeral services will follow at 1:00 P.M.
Condolences may be sent to the family @ seiglerfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been entrusted to Seigler Funeral Home, Mulberry, FL.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2019
