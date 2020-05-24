MARK
BRATCHER
LAKELAND - Mark Bratcher, age 52, resided here locally in Lakeland, passed away May 4, 2020 at Lakeland Regional Hospital, resulting from a tragic motorcycle accident.
Mark was born May 29, 1967 in Westland, Michigan. Mark was a welder at Rubber Applications for many years.
Mark loved his family and friends so much. Mark loved to ride his motorcycle and Party Like A Rock Star in Marks World. Mark was a loving partner of Jill Slighter.
Mark was a loving father to 3 girls Samantha(Brooke), Cassandra (Ashley), and Mindy (Kyle). Mark was a loving brother to 3 brothers Glenn, John, and Tommy, and 2 sisters Monnie and Jodie. Mark was a loving grandfather to 2 grandsons, Carter and Riley. Mark was also a loving uncle to many nieces and nephews.
Mark was proceeded in death by Jessie Bratcher and Judith Frazier.
The family and friends would like to give a big thanks to the TICU at Lakeland Regional Hospital. As of right now there is not any services set.
Published in The Ledger from May 24 to May 25, 2020.