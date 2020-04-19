|
MARK CEDRIC VANDERVORT
LAKELAND, Florida, Mark Cedric Vandervort, 66, passed away Saturday April 11, 2020, surrounded by family and friends. He was Born August 1, 1953 in Warren, Ohio. He was the son of Dale Vandervort and Esther Smith Nagle.
He graduated from Kathleen High School in 1971 in Lakeland Florida. He was a Veteran of the United States Coast Guard. He was the owner and prime mechanic of 'Mark's Diesel Systems'. He was well known for his expertise and traveled throughout the Southeastern United States, into the depths of diamond mines in Africa, beaches of Jamaica, Guyana and the inner workings of Disney World, variety of Florida farms and phosphate mines to repair and replace diesel powered equipment.
He was humble about his experiences, but he had some wonderful stories you could pull out of him. He was a wonderful Father & Grandfather. In his spare time over the years, he loved to bowl, fish, and golf. He raised and sold beautiful Koi fish and was a great trainer of field and show dogs.
He married Donna Northrup in 1996. He is survived by stepchildren, Heather (Matt) Myers Hindmon, & Bryan Myers; his beloved grandchildren, Bella & Harper Hindmon, Rosetta & Ethan Myers. His siblings surviving include Janis (Freddie) Shortridge, Virginia (Roger) Hosmer, Kathleen (Ron Chutas) Troyer, Jeff (Lisa) Vandervort, many nieces, nephews & cousins. He had many special friends that were like family to him. Mark was preceded in death by his wife Donna, his parents, a grandson & two brothers (Brian & Drew). Cancer knows no bounds.... Mark will be missed....
Published in Ledger from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020