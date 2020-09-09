MARK DEAN HARTLEY, 58
TROY, AL. - Mark Dean Hartley age 58, of Troy, AL, and formerly of Lakeland, FL, passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020, due to complications with Type 2 Diabetes and a brief battle with COVID 19. Mark was born in Lakeland on January 27, 1962. A celebration of his life will be held on September 12, 2020, with a slide show and fellowship beginning at 10:30am and the service starting at 11:00am at Parkview Baptist Church, 509 Parkview Place, Lakeland, FL, 33805. We welcome you to join us.
He was a graduate of the Lakeland High School Class of 1980 and a member of Parkview Baptist Church in Lakeland. Mark spent his early years playing baseball at Aldine Combee Field, in Lumberjack Football and playing Crystal Lake Middle School Football. Mark was an accomplished floor covering installer, and earned the Certified Floorcovering Installer Certificate with his brother Todd, he earned his Welder Certificate from Traviss Voctech and later trained as a plumber's assistant. Mark became a certified scuba diver with his sister, Cindy. Later he ventured to Vero Beach, FL where he managed the Sopranos Sandwich Shop. A little more than six years ago he moved to Troy where he worked in his brother Scott's Town n Country Flooring business. Mark enjoyed hunting and fishing with his Dad, two brothers, other family and friends. Mark had an infectious warm smile, a big heart and would do most anything to help a friend.
Mark often expressed himself through poetry and recently penned his thoughts that best illustrate his journey and his faith: "To be content with who you are, don't look to your right or left or to your idol, boss, brother, etc., etc. Stay in your lane and look straight ahead and look for the lane God has created for you. Love and be able to step into the unknown. You don't have to work for the grace of God. We stand in Your Presence." And: "It's not the years in your life that count, it's the life in your years."
Mark is survived by his parents, Jack and Mary Lou (Christjansen) Hartley; his son, William Sligh Hartley; siblings, Scott (Lana) Hartley, Troy, AL; Cindy Hartley (Dennis) Ross; Todd (Beverly) Hartley, Bartow, FL, nieces and nephews, Daniel (Alicia) Hartley, Troy; Rebecca Hartley (Joey) Denison, Chattanooga; Chase Hartley, Troy; Shane (Haley) Ross; Travis Ross; Brandi Seymour (Donny)Moore, Ft. Meade; John (Lauren) Seymour, Winter Haven; Trever Hartley, Bartow; Aunts and Uncles, Doris Hartley Renfroe, Lakeland; Marta Christjansen (Mark) Daniell, Athens, GA; David (Marian) Christjansen, Mineral Bluff, GA; Carolyn Hartley, Williston FL; Carol Hartley, Charleston, SC; numerous loving cousins; his companion of many years, Ms. Kelly Zimmerman; and his beloved dog Belle.
In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Alliance for Independence "Empowering Adults w/ Disabilities" (at: AFI-fl.org
), Parkview Baptist Church or The SPCA Florida. Guest book is pro-vided at GreenHillsFuneralHome.net.