|
|
MARK LOGAN RUST, 23
LAKELAND - Mark Logan Rust, 23, of Lakeland, died suddenly due to injuries sustained in an automobile accident.
Born in Lakeland, Logan was a free spirit who enjoyed fishing and boating on the Indian River and swimming with the dolphins.
A favorite pastime was spending time with his brother Peter, who he was so proud of, with challenging matches of ping pong and working out together. He loved hiking the mountains of Colorado, which served as a second home to him.
He was excited about pursuing his interest in being an electrician, but also helped out in the family printing business. He was a strong advocate for the medical marijuana movement.
Logan loved his family, his friends, his country; and in his own way, the Lord. He will be greatly missed by all who loved him.
He is survived by his parents Mark Rust and Edith Ross; his brothers Peter Rust, Ben Ross, Jacob Ross; his sister Nora Dixon and his grandmother Betty Ross. He was an uncle to 4 nephews and 4 nieces; had numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. He also leaves behind his many friends, and his beloved pug, Zelda.
Visitation will be held from 5-7 pm, Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Gentry-Morrison Southside Chapel, 1727 Bartow Road, Lakeland, with funeral services at 7:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations on his behalf can be given to the SPCA, 5850 Brannen Rd S., Lakeland, Fl 33813.
Published in Ledger from July 21 to July 22, 2019