MARSHALL S. "PETE" Haven

MARSHALL S. "PETE" Haven Obituary
MARSHALL S. 'PETE' ROGERS

LAKELAND - Marshall S. 'Pete' Rogers of Lake Morton Plaza has gone to be with the Lord. He died March first, 2020, after surgery for a broken hip.
He leaves behind a loving family and many friends. He was a kind and Christian man. His wife of 64 years, Claris J. Rogers (nee Ratliff) residing in Lakeland, a son, Brent Rogers, loving in Denver, Colorado, 2 granddaughters, Jennifer Delmont and Sarah Rogers-Leonard, of Denver. A daughter, Pamela K. O'Neill, a son in law, Irving O'Neill and 2 grandchildren, Michael O'Neill and Maureen O'Neill Murphy, all live in New York State. A son, Gregory Scott Rogers, living in Orlando, Florida. Two great - grandchildren, Marlee Delmont of Denver and Lincoln O'Neill of North Syracuse, N.Y. Also 3 grand sons-in-law, Jason Murphy of Liverpool, N.Y. Randy Delmont of Denver, Colorado and Travis Leonard of Denver. Several nieces and nephews too.
He was a retired salesman who belonged to many organizations - a mason; master of his Lodge in N.Y.; a Shriner. He worked 17 years at Sears in Lakeland after he retired in N.Y. He belonged to Schalamar Creek Golf Community and the Home Owners Association- always willing to help. He will be missed by all.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020
