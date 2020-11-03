MARTA JADWIGA MORRIS



LAKELAND - Marta Jadwiga Morris passed away on October 28, 2020. Jadwiga, also known as 'Maggie Mae,' was born in Heilbronn Germany on February 3, 1951. She moved to Akron, OH with her husband and two children in 1971, followed by a move to central Florida in 1980, where she has resided since.

She was a strong woman with good work ethics. With no college education, she supported her two children after her divorce, working as a cabinet builder. Later she met her husband, Robert C. Morris, who she married in 1994. Together, they built a successful cabinet business. Jadwiga was proud to be an American; she worked hard to become a US citizen and received her Certification of Naturalization October 27, 2003.

Following the death of her husband, she spent much of her time with her only grandchild, Emily. They enjoyed many fun-filled activities including trips to the library and various city parks. She also enjoyed teaching her German.

Years later, she met George Blair, her boyfriend of the last 4 years. Jadwiga loved dancing and rock & roll; the two of them attended weekly dances together and helped with events at the AmVets and the Senior Center. While mom enjoyed her time with George, she also had a great group of girlfriends that she enjoyed spending time with. Simply said, she loved to live.

In October 2019, Jadwiga was diagnosed with stage 4 Carcinoma. She put up a tough fight with chemotherapy infusions over the past year. In September of 2020, the cancer metastasized to her brain. Soon after, it was discovered the cancer was untreatable. She was admitted to LRMC October 23, 2020 with complications, discharged with hospice and passed in her home on October 28.

She is survived by: her son, John (Fran) Beverage, FL; daughter Ruth (Jim) Ericson, FL; granddaughter, Emily Ericson, FL; stepdaughter Lisa (John) George, PA; and stepson David (Gray) Morris, PA.

A Celebration of Life will be held November 14, 2020 at 2:00 PM at 5757 Dubois Road, Lakeland, FL, 33811. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Veterans or Children's Cancer Center in honor of Marta J. Morris.



